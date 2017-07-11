The annual Kingsbury Park District Cheer K Camp will be held for two days next week.

Kayla Curry, KPD recreation programmer, said registration is open until Friday, July 14. The camp will be inside this year, in the air-conditioned First Presbyterian Church gym. Camp hours are July 20 from 8:30 AM to 3 PM and July 21 from 8:30 to 11:30 AM. A parent exhibition will be held from 11:30 AM to noon on the 21st. Optional lunch will be offered on July 20 for $5. The camp is a partnership with the Bond County Unit 2 High School cheerleaders.

Register online at www.kingsburyparkdistrict.com or in person at the KPD office on Rt. 40.

Click below to hear more details:

The theme for the cheer camp is Fiesta.

Registration fees are $30 for park district residents and $35 for non-residents.

The park district office is at 630 City Route 40 in Greenville.

Once again, the cheer camp is Thursday, July 20, and Friday July 21.