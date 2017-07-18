The annual Comets Golf Scramble is Friday at the Greenville Country Club.

Coach Todd Cantrill said the event is a big fundraiser for two sports programs. All funds go into the Comets’ football and basketball accounts for various expenses.

Coach Cantrill said this will be the best scramble ever, in terms of participation. 30 teams have signed up so far.

The afternoon tee time is full, but slots are still available at 8 AM.

To enter the golf scramble, call Coach Cantrill at 618-410-4959.