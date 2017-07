The start of the junior high baseball season is less than a month away.

Greenville Bluejays’ Coach Trevor Stoecklin is providing a free camp for Unit 2 seventh and eighth graders July 24 through July 29. Hours each day are 9 a.m. to noon. at the junior high baseball field in Greenville.

Team tryouts are scheduled for July 31 and August 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the same location.

Those with questions can call the junior high school at 664-1226.