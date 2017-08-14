Bluejays Baseball

The Greenville Bluejays opened their season Saturday with a doubleheader sweep at home.

In the first game, the Bluejays topped Breese 13 to 3 in five innings. Steven Jack was the winning pitcher.

Offensively, Edward Jurgena had three hits and three RBIs. Ryan Jackson drove in two teammates with a double. Isaac Turner cracked an inside-the-park home run.

Jordan Pierce had two hits while Peyton McCullough and Mason Barnes also hit safely.

In the second game, Greenville beat Patoka, 10 to 3. Jurgena was starting pitcher and earned the win. Also seeing action on the mound were Jackson, Drew Potthast and Ryan Harnetiaux.

Leading the Bluejays’ offense were Barnes with three hits and two RBI’s and Pierce with a double and three-run triple. McCullough also had a two-hit game. Other hits were by Turner, Schaufelberger, Jaylon Betts and Jurgena.

The Bluejays are at home all week for several games. They played Teutopolis Monday, Wesclin Tuesday, Vandalia and Saunemin Friday, and Mascoutah and Salem Saturday.