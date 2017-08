The Greenville Junior High baseball team opens its 2017 season Saturday.

The Bluejays will be at home in a double header. They battle Nokomis at 10 a.m. and will play Patoka about 2 p.m. Nokomis and Patoka will compete in the middle game.

The Greenville squad has 22 games on its schedule with 16 of them at home. The team will also play in a tournament at Pontiac on August 25 and 26.

Trevor Stoecklin is head coach.