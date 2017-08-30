Bluejays Win Two Of Three

The Greenville Bluejays baseball team played over the weekend in a tough tournament at Pontiac.

The Bluejays won two of three games to finish in second place. They entered this week with an 11-1 overall record.

Greenville began the tourney with a 4 to 2 win over Pontiac, with Mason Barnes pitching a complete game. He allowed no earned runs.

Ryan Jackson had a key RBI in the seventh inning.

The Bluejays’ second game went nine innings. They edged Coal City 3 to 2 as Steven Jack scored the winning run. Greenville pitchers Isaac Turner and Jack Schaufelberger combined to strike out 13 Coal City batters.

In the championship game, the Bluejays fell to Joliet-St. Paul 6 to 0.