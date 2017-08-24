Coach Chance Vohlken On Soccer Season

The season is underway for the Greenville High School boys’ soccer team.

Overall, the varsity team is inexperienced. Head Coach Chance Vohlken told us he has 28 players in the program, including six juniors, six juniors, five sophomores and 11 freshmen.

Click below to hear his comments:

In their first game, the Comets fell to Breese Central.

The soccer Comets play three games this weekend at the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament and have their first home game August 31 at 7 p.m. against Southwestern. The junior varsity game between Greenville and Mascoutah starts at 5 p.m.

The Comets are at home against Pana on September 4.