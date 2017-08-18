Comets Activities Tonight

It’s a busy sports afternoon and evening today (Friday) at Greenville High School.

The Comets Sports Boosters Club is conducting its fundraising Lincoln Test Drive at the cafeteria parking lot. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m.

For each test drive, the club receives $20.

During the test drive, Wes Pourchot will be cooking food as a fundraiser for the Lady Comets basketball program. Sandwiches will be sold in addition to drinks and chips. Comets tumblers will also be for sale.

Three team scrimmages are scheduled. At 4:30 p.m., the Lady Comets volleyball teams will perform in the gymnasium, and at 5:30 p.m., the soccer boys will scrimmage at Tom Doll Field.

The Comets’ football Blue and White scrimmage is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Don Stout field. Food for the Bond County Food pantry and soap for the football team will be collected at the entrance of the field.

Football fans will also be able to get a free keychain with this year’s football schedule, courtesy of WGEL. Look for WGEL’s Hunter LaCroix to get your keychain.