Comets Fall In Opener

The Greenville Comets hosted Pana Friday night in the first game of the season. Pana won 25 to 13.

The Comets led 7 to 6 at halftime. Pana built a 25 to 7 lead in the second half on passes of 24 and 77 yards, and a 68-yard run. The Comets posted their second touchdown with less than two minutes to play.

Scoring for the Comets were Christian Moss and Wil Harnetiaux.

Moss had a big night at halfback with 202 yards rushing.

Harnetiaux, quarterbacking his first varsity game, completed 8 of 12 passes for 114 yards. Isaac Green caught three passes for 40 yards.

The Comets are back at home this Friday night. The will battle Staunton.