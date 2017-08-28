Comets Soccer Results

The Greenville Comets’ boys’ soccer team picked up its first win of the season and lost twice in the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament over the weekend.

The Comets beat Harrisburg 3 to 0 with Evan Oakley and Theo Hardin sharing the shutout in goal. Oakley had two saves in the first half and Hardin recorded six saves in the second half.

Cody Heckman scored two goals for GHS and Jonathan Hall had the other. Kyle Sunderland picked up two assists and Lawton File had one.

The Comets were edged by St. Anthony 3 to 2, after scoring the first goal of the game. St. Anthony then led 3 to 1. With about eight minutes left, Greenville made it a one goal game and had several chances to tie.

Heckman was credited with both goals, with Sunderland picking up an assist. Oakley made seven saves in goal.

In the final game of the tournament, Alton Marquette beat the Comets 6 to 0.

Greenville has its first home game Thursday at 7 p.m. against Piasa Southwestern. The junior varsity boys will play Mascoutah at 5 p.m.