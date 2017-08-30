GHS Cross Country

Cross country runners for Greenville High School saw their first action of the season Tuesday at Carlinville.

The Comet boys finished fifth out of nine teams. Ryker Grove led the Comets, finishing 19th overall. Justin Erickson placed 23rd, Clayton Neilson was 28th, and David Munshaw 33rd.

GHS did not have enough girls for a team, however, Emma Leonhard finished 14th overall among all female runners.

The boys and girls ran on a three-mile course.

The Greenville cross country athletes will participate in the Granite City Invitational Saturday.