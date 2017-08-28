GHS Golf Update

Thursday the girls played Okawville, Breese Central and Mater Dei at Bend Oak in Breese.

Greenville Girls scores were:

Emily Unterbrink 51

Shelbi McCray 51

Abby Weiss 62

Maddie Balducci 67

Olivia Balkenbush 68

Bree Ulmer 70

Okawville won the contest with a 204, Breese Central 2nd with 214, Greenville 3rd 231 and Breese Mater Dei did not finish.

Both the boys and the girls golf team played in the Okawville invitational Saturday Aug. 26th.

The boys finished 10th out of 11 teams with the following individual scores:

Sam Knebel 88

Christian Bauer 95

Cody Finley 102

Ryan Heath 105

Team score of 390

Columbia finished 1st with a team score of 317, Nashville 2nd 331.

The girls finished 7th out of 7 teams with the following scores:

Emily Unterbrink 101

Olivia Balkenbush 108

Maddie Balducci 117

Abby Weiss 127

Team score 453

Trico was 1st with 371, Columbia was 2nd with a 378.