GHS Golf Update

Thursday the girls played Okawville, Breese Central and Mater Dei at Bend Oak in Breese.
Greenville Girls scores were:
Emily Unterbrink 51
Shelbi McCray 51
Abby Weiss 62
Maddie Balducci 67
Olivia Balkenbush 68
Bree Ulmer 70
Okawville won the contest with a 204, Breese Central 2nd with 214, Greenville 3rd 231 and Breese Mater Dei did not finish.
Both the boys and the girls golf team played in the Okawville invitational Saturday Aug. 26th.
The boys finished 10th out of 11 teams with the following individual scores:
Sam Knebel 88
Christian Bauer 95
Cody Finley 102
Ryan Heath 105
Team score of 390
Columbia finished 1st with a team score of 317, Nashville 2nd 331.
The girls finished 7th out of 7 teams with the following scores:
Emily Unterbrink 101
Olivia Balkenbush 108
Maddie Balducci 117
Abby Weiss 127
Team score 453
Trico was 1st with 371, Columbia was 2nd with a 378.