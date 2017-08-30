GHS Volleyball 2 & 0

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity volleyball team improved to 2 and 0 with a three-game victory over Carlinville Tuesday night.

GHS won the first game 25 to 16, dropped the second game 16 to 25, and rallied in the third game, winning 25 to 22, to claim the match.

Lauren Meadows led the team with 11 service points, 20 serve receptions and 29 passes. Nancy Fritzsche had eight kills, Allyson Haberer and Madison Gerdes totaled 10 assists each, Nia Ephron had two blocks, and Kalie and Lauren Meadows served two aces apiece.

The Lady Comets are now 1 and 0 in South Central Conference play. They go to Alton Marquette Thursday night, play in the Altamont Tournament Saturday, and host Southwestern Tuesday.

In junior varsity play Tuesday Night, GHS lost to Carlinville in three games.