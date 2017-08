The Greenville Lady Comets volleyball teams will play at home for the first time Tuesday night.

The GHS girls will host South Central Conference opponent Carlinville.

The Lady Comets won their first match of the season last week at Lebanon. After dropping the first game, 20 to 25, GHS battled back to claim the win 25-15 and 25-17.

The junior varsity Lady Comets won in two games.