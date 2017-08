The Greenville High School boys’ soccer team began its season Tuesday afternoon at Breese Central.

The Comets were defeated 6 to 0.

They will play in the St. Anthony Tournament at Effingham on Friday and Saturday. At 4 p.m. Friday, the Comets battle St. Anthony.

GHS plays twice on Saturday, going up against Harrisburg at 11 a.m. and Alton Marquette at 3 p.m.