The Greenville University football team opens its 2017 season with a Thursday night game.

The Panthers will travel to Decatur and battle Millikin University. Game time is 7 p.m.

Robbie Schomaker returns as head coach of the Panthers.

Local players on the football team are Scott Woker from Greenville, Caleb Jackson from Hillsboro High School, Andrew Jones from Mt. Olive, and Maurice Radtke from Litchfield.