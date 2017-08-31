High School Football Sept 1

For the second straight week, the Greenville Comets’ football team will be at home Friday night.

The opponent will be Staunton.

The Comets opened the season with a loss to Pana while Staunton beat Litchfield.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed live at WGEL.com.

Other South Central games Friday night include Gillespie at Carlinville, Vandalia at Hillsboro, Litchfield at Southwestern, and Roxana at Pana.

Other area games are Belleville East at Highland, Freeburg at Carlyle, Salem at Breese Central, Alton Marquette at Mater Dei, Triad at Collinsville, Red Bud at Trenton Wesclin, Nokomis at Decatur St. Teresa, and Farmer City at Bunker Hill.