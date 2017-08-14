High School Golf

The Greenville High School boy’s golf ream played in the Effingham St. Anthony Invitational Tournament Saturday.

A total of 12 teams competed.

Greenville did not place. Sam Kniebel led the Comets with a round of 82. Also playing were Christian Bauer with a 103, Ryan Heath and Cody Finley.

Hillsboro had two teams and one of them claimed the championship, beating a St. Anthony squad by 20 strokes.

Alex Eickhoff of Hillsboro was medalist with a 68. Alex White of Hillsboro tied for fourth with a 76, Scott Shulman of Vandalia tied for seventh with a 77 and Dane Huber of Hillsboro was ninth with a score of 78.