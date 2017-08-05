Hutchinson On New Football Season

The 2017 Greenville Comets football team begins official practices Monday.

Click below to hear Jeff Leidel’s interview with Head Coach Todd Hutchinson from Saturday’s Sports Shop, about football games being just around the corner:

The football pre-season soap game is August 18. The Comets begin the season at home August 25 against Pana.

September 1, the Comets will be at home against Staunton; on September 8 they go to Vandalia, and on September 15 the Comets host Southwestern for homecoming.

GHS plays at Litchfield on September 22 and at Roxana on September 29, hosts Hillsboro on October 6, goes to Gillespie on October 13 and ends the regular season October 20 at home against Carlinville.

All games are in the South Central Conference and will be broadcast on WGEL.