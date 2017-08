The Greenville Junior High Baseball team has started the season on a big roll going 8-0 after 2 more wins Friday and another 2 on Saturday. Coach Trevor Stoecklin told WGEL the Bluejays beat Vandalia 11-1 and Sauman 12-4 on Friday. Then on Saturday the Bluejays beat Mascoutah 8-7 and Salem 8-1. Way to go Jays on a great start to the season, they played Highland Monday.