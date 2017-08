Greenville High School’s girls’ golf and tennis teams played Tuesday.

At Pana, the Lady Comets golfers tied for first place. They shot a 209 team score, the same as Pana.

Roxana finished third, 25 strokes behind.

Emily Unterbrink shot her nine-hole personal best with a 47.

In tennis action at Hillsboro, Greenville lost 6 to 3. Singles winners for the Lady Comets were Mathea Kurtz-Shaw and Chloe Schaufelberger.