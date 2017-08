The Greenville High School girl’s tennis team earned a 7 to 2 victory over East Alton-Wood River Monday afternoon.

The Lady Comets swept the singles competition.

Winning were Mathea Kurtz-Shaw, Chloe Schaufelberger, Sarah Brannon, Jacqueline Forys, Alejandra Ahern, and Heidi Summers.

Winning in doubles were Olivia Wylde and Danielle Brand.

The tennis girls play Thursday at Vandalia and Saturday in the St. Anthony Invitational.