The Lady Comets tennis team defeated conference foe Vandalia 9-0 in the first match of the season. Singles winners were Mathea Kurtz-Shaw, Chloe Schaufelberger, Sarah Brannon, Jackie Forys, Aly Ahern, and Olivia Wylde. Doubles winners were Kurtz-Shaw/Schaufelberger, Ahern/Brannon, and Heidi Summers/Wylde. JV singles winners were Danielle Brand and Morgan Wilderman.