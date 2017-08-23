SCC Football Begins Friday

The high school football season begins Friday night with five games in the South Central Conference.

The Greenville Comets host Pana at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL by Doug Faulkner and Tom Kennedy. The pre-game show begins about 6:40.

The broadcast will also be streamed on WGEL dot com.

Other conference games Friday include Carlinville at Hillsboro, Vandalia at Gillespie, Litchfield at Staunton, and Piasa Southwestern at Roxana.

Other area games will be Wood River at Breese Central, Effingham at Mater Dei, Highland at Alton Marquette, Nashville at Carlyle, Bunker Hill at Trenton Wesclin, Nokomis at Farmer City and Mattoon at Triad.