Smith Returns McGwire’s Olympic Helmet

Robert “Ish” Smith of Greenville recently had the opportunity to bring a smile to the face of Cardinals legend Mark McGwire, just before McGwire was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 26.

Smith was the president of international baseball from 1981 to 1993, and he is considered the father of modern Olympic baseball for his monumental efforts to get baseball into the games.

Following the 1984 Olympics, he was asked to bring extra baseball equipment back from Los Angeles. Smith stored that equipment at Greenville University.

Upon his retirement as president of Greenville University in 1999, Smith moved that equipment out of storage and realized he had several players that were worn in the 1984 games. One of them belonged to Mark McGwire. Ish told us he sold all of the helmets over the years as fundraisers for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, but he always held on to McGwire’s.

The San Diego Padres were in St. Louis August 22 – 24, which led to an opportunity for Ish to find a new home for that Olympic helmet.

Ish was invited to the game and down onto the field by Lynn Carlson, who is the baseball coach at Greenville University. Carlson previously coached Andy Green, who currently manages the Padres.

While on the field, Ish and Carlson were able to visit with Mark McGwire, who coaches for the Padres. Ish said he hadn’t initially planned on offering the helmet to McGuire, but he asked him if he’d like to have it. McGwire enthusiastically accepted and invited them back to the next night’s game to deliver it.

