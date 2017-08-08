Sports Booster Drive Fundraiser

Later this month, you can help Greenville Comets athletics by just driving a car.

The Comets Sports Boosters Club’s test drive fundraising event is back.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the test drive will be held Friday, August 19, from 3 to 7 PM in the cafeteria parking lot at Greenville High School. The event is held through Lincoln’s “Drive to Give” program. $20 will be given to the Comets Sports Boosters for each test drive.

There is no pre-registration. Licensed drivers must be at least 18 years of age.

Once again, the event is Friday, August 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the high school cafeteria parking lot.