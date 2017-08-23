Tuesday GHS Golf Results

GHS boys and girls golf played in Carlinville Tuesday.

The boys team played Carlinville and Southwestern. With a narrow margin of victory, the boys won both matches.

Greenville 195

Southwestern 197

Carlinville 218

Sam Knebel was the medalist of the match with a 42, other scores Cody Finley 52, Christian Bauer 50, Ryan Heath 51 and Gage Zyken 64

The boys are now 4-4 in regular season matches

The girls played against just Carlinville. Carlinville won the match 216 to 244

Greenville Scores:

Olivia Balkenbush 57

Maddie Balducci 65

Emily Unterbrink 53

Madison Knight 69

Kortney Unterbrink 73

Elsa Wesselmann 72

The match medalist was Ali Hurley with a 41.

The girls are now 3-4 in regular season matches.