Tuesday GHS Golf Results

GHS boys and girls golf played in Carlinville Tuesday.
The boys team played Carlinville and Southwestern. With a narrow margin of victory, the boys won both matches.
Greenville 195
Southwestern 197
Carlinville 218
Sam Knebel was the medalist of the match with a 42, other scores Cody Finley 52, Christian Bauer 50, Ryan Heath 51 and Gage Zyken 64
The boys are now 4-4 in regular season matches
The girls played against just Carlinville. Carlinville won the match 216 to 244
Greenville Scores:
Olivia Balkenbush 57
Maddie Balducci 65
Emily Unterbrink 53
Madison Knight 69
Kortney Unterbrink 73
Elsa Wesselmann 72
The match medalist was Ali Hurley with a 41.
The girls are now 3-4 in regular season matches.