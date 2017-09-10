10th Win For Lady Comets Volleyball

The Greenville High School varsity volleyball girls earned their 10th win of the season at home Monday night.

The Lady Comets defeated Staunton 25-19 and 25-16.

Lauren Meadows had eight service points and 15 serve receptions, Nancy Fritzsche recorded eight kills, Nia Ephron had three blocks, and Katie Hutchinson totaled 12 assists. Ally Cantrill had six service points, six kills and four serve receptions. Madison Gerdes totaled seven assists.

The win gives the varsity team an overall record of 10 and 4 and a 4 and 0 mark in the South Central Conference. The Lady Comets play at Pana Thursday and go to Teutopolis Monday.

The junior varsity Lady Comets beat Staunton in two games.