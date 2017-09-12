Bluejays Baseball In Regional Tourney

The Greenville Junior High Bluejays’ baseball team is preparing for the regional tournament.

The Bluejays recently beat Collinsville and Mulberry Grove, and lost to Triad.

Greenville hosts an IESA Class 3 regional Saturday and Monday. The Bluejays are seeded second out of six teams.

Top-seeded Edwardsville Lincoln plays the winner of the Vandalia-Alton game at 10 a.m. Saturday and Greenville meets the winner of the Edwardsville Liberty-Cahokia Wirth game about noon Saturday.

The Greenville Regional championship game will be played at 4:15 p.m. Monday.