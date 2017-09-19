Bluejays Fall In Regional

The baseball season came to an end Monday for the Greenville Junior High Bluejays.

In the championship game of their own IESA regional, the Bluejays lost to Lincoln School of Edwardsville 7 to 1.

Greenville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a RBI single by Chance Bellegante. Lincoln scored twice in the bottom of the first to move in front. A five-run second inning for Lincoln completed the scoring in the game.

Isaac Turner and Jack Schaufelberger pitched for Greenville. Schaufelberger relieved in the second.

The Bluejays had only three hits on offense by Mason Barnes, Steven Jack and Bellegante. Turner walked in the first and scored.

Lincoln totaled nine hits, seven of the coming in the first two innings.

The Greenville Bluejays ended their season with a 21 and 5 record.

Lincoln advances to the sectional with a 15 and 1 record.