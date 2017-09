Greenville High School cross country runners participated in the 44th annual Granite City Invitational over the weekend.

In the girl’s division, the Lady Comets’ Emma Leonhard finished 84th out of 192 runners. There were a total of 192 girls in the three-mile run.

Ryker Grove led the Comet boys in the competition, placing 154th out of 184 runners. As a team, the Comets were 28th. Thirty-nine schools had boys in the Granite City Invitational.