The Comet golf boys hosted a triangular match against Vandalia and Breese Central. The Comets shot a 212 on the day led by Sam Knebel with a 43. Vandalia shot a 187 and Breese Central won the contest with a 185. The Comet scores were:

Sam Knebel 43

Ryan Heath 52

Cody Finley 52

Cohen Green 65

Gage Zyken 66

Dakota Lloyd 71