Comets Win At Litchfield

On a very warm September night, the Greenville Comets’ football team travelled to Litchfield Friday and recorded a 49 to 33 win.

The Comets remain in second place in the South Central Conference with a 4 and 1 record.

The Panthers are winless after five games, but gave the Comets all they could handle on homecoming night in Litchfield.

The Comets led 13 to 7 after one quarter, 27 to 19 at halftime and 33 to 25 after three quarters.

Litchfield tied the game, 33 to 33, in the fourth quarter, but the Comets regained the lead. The Panthers were driving for another TD when Hunter Robinson intercepted a pass in the end zone for the Comets.

Christian Moss had another big offensive game, running 43 times for 317 yards. He now has 1,288 yards for the season, already the 10th best single season in Comets history, with four regular season games remaining.

Moss scored five touchdowns and two extra points at Litchfield, accounting for 34 of his team’s 49 points.

Also scoring for GHS were Isaac Green on a 56-yard pass from Wil Harnetiaux to begin the game, and Harnetiaux on a six-yard.

Robinson had nine tackles, Blake Doll posted seven tackles and Matt Kalous and Stephen Schlaefer had five tackles each, with Schlaefer credited with two quarterback sacks.

The Comets will play at Roxana Friday night.