Eagles Fall In Sectional

By
WGEL
-
The Mulberry Grove Jr. High Eagles baseball season came to an end Saturday in sectional action in Raymond. The Eagles were facing Springfield St. Agnes.

The Eagles led 1-0 after the first inning, but St. Agnes turned things around and took a 4-1 lead in the second. The Eagles scored in the fourth and fifth innings, closing the gap to 4-3, but after six innings, St. Agnes had increased their lead to 7-3, which was the final score of the game.

After Saturday’s game, the Eagles end their season with an 8 and 8 record. St. Agnes now advances in playoff action with a 12 and 5 record.

Congratulations to the Mulberry Grove Aces on a great post-season run!

