Eagles Fall In Sectional

The Mulberry Grove Jr. High Eagles baseball season came to an end Saturday in sectional action in Raymond. The Eagles were facing Springfield St. Agnes.

The Eagles led 1-0 after the first inning, but St. Agnes turned things around and took a 4-1 lead in the second. The Eagles scored in the fourth and fifth innings, closing the gap to 4-3, but after six innings, St. Agnes had increased their lead to 7-3, which was the final score of the game.

After Saturday’s game, the Eagles end their season with an 8 and 8 record. St. Agnes now advances in playoff action with a 12 and 5 record.

Congratulations to the Mulberry Grove Aces on a great post-season run!