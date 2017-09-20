Eagles Sectional Details

The location for Mulberry Grove Junior High’s sectional baseball game on Saturday has been determined by the Illinois Elementary school Association.

The Eagles will battle Springfield St. Agnes at the field in Raymond, Illinois. It is at 414 Springfield Road.

The sectional game begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and the winner will advance to the state tournament in East Peoria on September 29.

Mulberry Grove enters the game with an 8 and 7 record after winning the Jerseyville Regional.

Springfield St. Agnes is 11 and 5.