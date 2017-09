The Greenville University football team won its first game of the season Saturday afternoon.

Before the home crowd, the Panthers defeated Northwestern of Minnesota, 21 to 15.

Greenville trailed 15 to 12 at halftime. The Panther defense shut out Northwestern in the second half, rallying to record the victory.

G.U. is now 1 and 2 for the season. The Panthers play at Martin Luther in Minnesota Saturday.