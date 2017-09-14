Friday Football Preview

This is the fourth week of the high school football season.

The Greenville Comets host Southwestern Piasa at 7 p.m. Friday in their homecoming game.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed on WGEL.com.

Other South Central Conference games will be Carlinville at Pana, Roxana at Gillespie, Hillsboro at Staunton and Litchfield at Vandalia.

Area games include Jerseyville at Highland, Carlyle at Breese Central, Wesclin at Columbia, Mater Dei at Mt. Carmel, Bethalto at Triad, Anna-Jonesboro at Nashville and Nokomis at Dupo.