Friday Football Schedule

The fifth game of the high school football season will be played Friday night.

The Greenville Comets play at Litchfield in South Central Conference action. The Comets are 3 and 1 for the season while Litchfield is looking for its first win.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com. Kickoff is 7 p.m. with the pre-game show around 6:40 p.m.

Other SCC games are Roxana at Carlinville, Gillespie at Hillsboro, Pana at Staunton and Vandalia at Southwestern.

Two big rivalry games are scheduled Friday in the area. Breese Central plays at Mater Dei and Highland will travel to Triad.

Other games include Columbia at Carlyle, Salem at Trenton Wesclin, Nashville at Sparta, Bunker Hill at Kincaid and Madison at Nokomis.