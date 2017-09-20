GHS Sports Wrap

In recent Greenville High School sports results, the girl’s golf team played in a quadrangular match near Pana and finished second.

The Lady Comets beat Pana and Teutopolis, and lost to Williamsville.

Olivia Balkenbush and Emily Unterbrink had scores of 49.

In boy’s golf, Greenville beat Southwestern in a triangular match, 191 to 204. Litchfield placed first.

Medalist for the day was Greenville’s Sam Knebel with a nine-hole round of 40.

The Greenville High tennis girls defeated Vandalia 7 to 2

The soccer Comets tied Trenton Wesclin 2 to 2.

Scoring goals for GHS were Jonny Hall and Tyler Rieke.