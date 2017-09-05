GHS Volleyball Finishes Third

The Greenville High School varsity volleyball team finished third in the Altamont Tournament on Saturday, winning three of four matches.

The Lady Comets opened with a loss to Altamont, and then beat Nokomis, Arcola and South Central to raise their season record to 6 and 1.

Lady Comet leaders in the tourney were Megan Halleman with six blocks and six service aces, Allyson Haberer with 25 service points and 24 assists, Lauren Meadows with 34 serve receptions, and Nancy Fritzsche and Ally Cantrill with 16 kills apiece.

In regular season play last week, the GHS varsity girls travelled to Alton and defeated Marquette in three games. Individual leaders were Fritzsche with 10 service points, four aces and six kills, Nia Ephron and Fritzsche with two blocks each, Haberer with nine assists and Lauren Meadows with 21 serve receptions.

The junior varsity Lady Comets lost to Marquette in two games.

Greenville plays at Roxana Thursday and the varsity team is in the Mascoutah Tournament Saturday. The next home match is Monday against Staunton.