GHS Volleyball Win

The Greenville High School varsity girls’ volleyball team is 3 and 0 in the South Central Conference after beating Roxana Thursday night.

The Lady Comets won in three games, 25-23, 19-25 and 25-14.

Leaders were Lauren Meadows with 18 serve receptions and nine service points, Ally Cantrill with eight kills, Kalie Meadows with five blocks, Allyson Haberer with 15 assist and Madison Gerdes with one ace.

The GHS varsity girls are 8 and 1 for the season.

The junior varsity Lady Comets lost in three games at Roxana. They have an overall record of 2 and 3.