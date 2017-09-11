Greenville Volleyball Seventh In Tourney

The Greenville High School varsity volleyball girls played in the Mascoutah Tournament Saturday and finished in seventh place.

The Lady Comets opened the tourney with losses to Mascoutah, Freeburg and Harrisburg and the beat Metro East Lutheran in the seventh place match 25-15, 23-25, 15-8.

Individual leaders in the last match were Lauren Meadows with 11 service points, five service aces and 14 serve receptions; Nancy Fritzsche with 11 kills, Kalie Meadows with 10 service points, two aces and two blocks; Katie Hutchinson with two aces, Allyson Haberer with 11 assists, Madison Gerdes with six assists, Nia Ephron with three blocks, Megan Halleman with two blocks, and Ally Cantrill with seven kills and 12 serve receptions.

Going into this week, the Lady Comets had an overall record of 9 and 4.