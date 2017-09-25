GU Athletes Recognized By SLIAC

Greenville University junior Dani Pearce has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

Pearce played a key role for the Panthers as they won three games last week. She picked up two assists in her team’s 3-1 win over Illinois College, setting up the game-winner. Pearce added a goal in an 8-0 win over Rockford before closing out the week with a goal and two assists against Maranatha Baptist including the game-winning goal.

Two other Panthers, both women’s volleyball players, received honorable mentions from SLIAC:

Brittny Bell totaled 11 blocks in her team’s win over Monmouth last week, finishing with three solo blocks and eight block assists.

Anna Finch hit .429 on the week with 39 kills over four matches.