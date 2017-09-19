GU Freshman Named Player Of The Week

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has selected Caleb Carpenter as its men’s soccer offensive player of the week for the week of September 11-17.

Carpenter, a freshman from Clinton, Miss., tallied two goals in the Panthers 3-1 win over Franklin last week.

Carpenter put the Panthers up early in the game with a goal at the 11-minute mark. He netted the game-winner at the 62-minute mark.

Carpenter scored both of his goals on just three shots in the game.

The win improved Greenville’s record to 3-3. They travel to Illinois College for a match on Tuesday.