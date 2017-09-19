GU Senior Named Player Of The Week

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced Allyson Mitchell as its volleyball offensive player of the week for the week of September 11-17.

Mitchell, a senior outside hitter, paced the Panthers over three matches last week.

She averaged 4.64 kills per set, finishing with at least 16 kills in all three matches.

She had a high of 19 kills against Webster.

Mitchell, a six-rotation player, added 34 digs last week and averaged 5.0 points per set.

The Panthers have a record of 8-2 (4-2 SLIAC), and they travel to Rose-Hulman for a match on Tuesday.