GU’s Morrow With Oakland

When the Oakland Raiders begin their 2017 National Football League season Sunday, a former Greenville University player will be with them.

Nicholas Morrow played very well in the pre-season to earn a spot on the Raiders’ 53-man final roster. After an outstanding college career at Greenville, Morrow was signed earlier this year as an undrafted free agent.

A native of Huntsville, Alabama, Morrow played defensive back at Greenville, where he was a Division III All-American player.

He is now a professional player, listed as a linebacker and wearing uniform number 35 for the Oakland Raiders.