In high school volleyball action last week, the Greenville Lady Comets were defeated at Pana, 18-25 and 13-25.

Leaders for GHS were Ally Cantrill with four service points, Nancy Fritzsche with eight kills, Allyson Haberer with six assists, and Lauren Meadows with 19 serve receptions and 15 passes.

The loss gives the varsity Lady Comets a 10 and 5 overall record and 4 and 1 mark in the South Central Conference.

The JV Lady Comets beat Pana in two games for their fourth win in seven matches.