Lady Comets Top Vandals Tennis

The Lady Comets Junior Varsity defeated Vandalia 7 -2 at home Monday night. Most of the matches were extremely close but GHS came out on top by winning 5 out of 7 tiebreakers.

Singles scores:

#1 Heidi Summers won 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.

#2 Olivia Wylde down 1-4 in the second set rallied to win 2-6, 6-4, 10-5

#3 Danielle Brand won 6-1, 6-7 (1-7), 10 – 4

#4 Taina Estevez won 3-6, 6-1, 10-7

#5 Morgan Wilderman won handily 6-2, 6-0

#6 Anna Walker lost 6-1, 1-6, 7-10

Doubles scores:

#1 Summers/Wylde won 8- 6

#2 Brand/Estevez won 9-7 (7-4)

#3 Ashley Forsberg/Wilderman lost 1-8.