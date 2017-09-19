Mulberry Grove Wins Baseball Regional

The Mulberry Grove junior high baseball team has advanced to the IESA sectional after winning a regional title at Jerseyville Monday.

The Eagles will play Springfield St. Agnes at 11 a.m. Saturday. The location of the game has not been determined by the elementary school association.

Mulberry Grove beat number-one seeded Jerseyville St. Francis in the regional championship game Monday by the score of 7 to 4. The score was tied 4 to 4 when the Eagles rallied to win.

In their first regional game, the Eagles defeated Bunker Hill Wolf Ridge 6 to 5.

Mulberry Grove enters the sectional with an 8 and 7 record.

Coach Voyles said his team got off to a rough start to the season, but has definitely bounced back and everyone is excited.

The only other time a Mulberry Grove junior high baseball team reached the sectional was 20 years ago.