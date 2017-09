In the first games played on their new gym floor, the Pocahontas girl’s basketball teams recorded victories Monday night.

The eighth grade Lady Indians beat Wood River Lewis & Clark 30 to 23. Kaylee Spanheimer and Macy Jett scored eight points apiece for Pocahontas.

The seventh grade Pocahontas girls defeated Wood River 28 to 24. Leading scorer was Brooke Smith with 10 points.